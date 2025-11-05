Pakistani players have had a stellar run of performances in the T20 series against South Africa.

In the latest T20 rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha and Shaheen Afridi have moved up, while Abrar Ahmed has maintained his position.

Abrar Ahmed is at eighth position in the bowling list and is the only Pakistani player to be included in the top ten.

Shaheen Afridi has moved up three places to thirteenth position, while Sufyan Muqim has moved down four places to twenty-fourth position. Mohammad Nawaz has moved up one place to thirty-second position.

Sahibzada Farhan has maintained his eleventh position in the batsmen list.

Babar Azam has moved up nine places to thirtieth, Saim Ayub has moved up ten places to forty-ninth position, while Mohammad Rizwan has moved down two places to forty-second position.

Salman Agha has moved up ten places to fourteenth position.