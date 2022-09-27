Global logistics and port terminal operator DP World, based in Dubai and operating at Karachi Port, plans to establish an industrial park in Pakistan in order to draw in foreign investors.

Chairman of the port terminal operator Sheikh Sultan bin Sulayem expressed interest in establishing industrial parks in Pakistan, where there was no shortage of people resources.

Sheikh Sultan arrived in Pakistan on Friday to inspect the severity of the environmental catastrophe that the South Asian nation experienced following the start of the monsoon season in mid-June.

More than 1,600 people have been murdered as a result of the ensuing floods, which also affected 33 million people and submerged a third of Pakistan, including 4 million acres of standing crops .

According to the CEO of DP World, which currently manages a container terminal at the Karachi port, Pakistan has a significant amount of potential for investment and a pool of skilled labour. “I want to build industrial parks in Pakistan with modern infrastructure,” he said.

The rupee recovers quickly versus the dollar. Pakistan has many highly educated engineers who will work in these industrial parks, therefore there is no shortage of human resources in the nation.

According to Sheikh Sultan, many businesses in the Far East were eager to relocate due to rising manufacturing costs, and Pakistan was the “perfect spot” to do so because of its “extremely strong fundamentals” in the economy.

For the flood victims in Pakistan, Sheikh Sultan’s organisation promised to supply food, medication, tents, and whatever else they might need. The subject of climate change will be brought up at every meeting, he pledged, adding that “the UAE government and people are committed to helping Pakistani people.”

There are many areas of bilateral cooperation and close comradery between Pakistan and the UAE. More than 1.6 million Pakistanis live in the UAE, which is also their main trading partner in the Middle East.

More than 40 relief aircraft have been delivered since the UAE’s Ministry of Defense began running an air bridge to transport aid to Pakistan on August 28.