Shahnawaz Amir, the son of senior writer Ayaz Amir, and Sarah Inam, a 37-year-old Pakistani expat, were married for three months before Sarah was allegedly murdered by Shahnawaz.

On September 23, little over a year after Noor Mukadam, the 27-year-old who was brutally murdered in Islamabad by Zahir Jaffer last year, was found dead, major news splashed “Senior writer Ayaz Amir’s son detained after wife found dead in Islamabad” across their headlines.

Following a disagreement over a “family matter,” Shahnawaz is accused of killing Sarah at her home, a farmhouse in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad neighbourhood.

He confessed to killing Sarah Inam after being arrested by the police as the main suspect in the slaying and claimed that he “thought” his wife was having an affair. Sarah’s parents, her mother, and her two older brothers are still alive.

A quick overview of Sarah’s career

Successful Canadian-born economist Sarah Inam has held positions with USAID and Deloitte at various periods in her career.

According to friends and relatives, she held a master’s degree from the University of Waterloo and was currently engaged in the government sector in the United Arab Emirates.

“Kindest, smartest, gentlest”

A day after Sarah’s passing, her friend Stephen Nash wrote a moving letter in which he described her as “a shining light in this world, just the kindest, smartest, and gentlest soul.”