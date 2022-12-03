KABUL/ISLAMABAD: Shots fired on Friday at the Pakistani embassy in the Afghan capital struck a security guard from that country, in what Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described as “an assassination attempt” on the mission’s chief, Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani.

After security officers searched a nearby structure, “and prevented the continuation of gunfire,” a Kabul police spokeswoman reported that one suspect had been detained and two light weapons had been confiscated.

A single assailant “entered behind the cover of homes and started firing,” according to an embassy officer. The ambassador and the rest of the employees are secure, but out of prudence, we won’t be leaving the diplomatic building, he said.

Nizamani was the target of the attack, according to the Foreign Office in Islamabad, who was unharmed. But it also stated that Sepoy Israr Mohammad, a Pakistani security guard, suffered critical injuries while defending the envoy.

The Foreign Office announced that Sepoy Israr had been airlifted to Pakistan.The spokesperson announced that the chopper carrying injured security guard Israr Mohammad from today’s attack on our mission in Kabul has landed in Peshawar.

The Afghan charge d’affaires in Islamabad was summoned for the “very significant failure in security,” according to the Foreign Office, and he informed them that security had been “beefed up” at Pakistan’s embassy.