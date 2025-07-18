Pakistan’s Muhammad Hasnain Akhtar won the IBSF World Under-17 Snooker Championship. The national cueist defeated Wales’ Real Powell 0-4 in a one-sided match to win the title.

According to reports received from the capital of Bahrain, Manama, 16-year-old Hasnain Akhtar played his best in the final of the Under-17 event of the championship and did not give his opponent any chance to win and won 0-4 without losing a frame.

Sindh Chief Minister’s congratulations

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has congratulated Hasnain Akhtar and said that Hasnain Akhtar has made Pakistan famous at the global level. This success is the result of hard work, determination and dedication. The talents of the youth are the valuable assets of the country.

He said that the Sindh government will continue to take steps to promote sports, youth like Hasnain Akhtar are a source of pride for us.