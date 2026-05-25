SWAT: At least 16 people were killed and six others injured in a major traffic accident on the Swat Expressway after a passenger van collided with a parked bus near Ismailia on Monday morning, according to motorway police officials.

It was reported that the accident occurred when a Hiace van travelling towards Dir rammed into the rear of a bus that had been parked on the roadside. The bus was reportedly travelling from Karachi to Buner at the time of the incident.

A spokesperson for the motorway police said preliminary investigations suggested the crash was caused by negligence on the part of the Hiace driver. The impact of the collision caused severe damage to the van, resulting in multiple fatalities at the scene.

Rescue teams and emergency personnel rushed to the area soon after the accident was reported. The injured and the bodies of those killed were shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment and identification. Officials confirmed that the six injured passengers were being treated at Mardan Medical Complex. Their condition was not immediately disclosed.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the collision, while authorities are also examining whether road safety violations or fatigue may have contributed to the crash.