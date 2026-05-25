WEB DESK: The Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, has stated that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has fundamentally reshaped Pakistan’s economic landscape, serving as a shining symbol of bilateral friendship and a flagship enterprise of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Addressing the China-Pakistan Political Parties Forum and the subsequent Meeting of the CPEC Political Parties Consultation Mechanism in Beijing, the Minister emphasised that ties between the two nations remain anchored in an unprecedented and rare national consensus that transcends the domestic political spectrum, according to Radio Pakistan.

Expressing gratitude to the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) for convening the forum, Iqbal praised its instrumental role in fortifying mutual political trust and strategic cooperation.

He noted that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) highly values its institutional relations with the IDCPC, adding that sustained and broad-based political backing within Pakistan has been critical to the continuity and overarching success of the corridor projects.

Reflecting on the tangible impact of the initial phase of the multi-billion-dollar project, the Minister underscored that CPEC had effectively rescued Pakistan from crippling domestic energy shortages, modernised critical transport and logistics networks, and restored vital international investor confidence.

Furthermore, he highlighted the revitalisation of Gwadar, which is rapidly maturing into a crucial regional connectivity hub.

The strategic dividends yielded by these developments have laid a robust foundation for future economic stability.

This has allowed the state to pivot successfully from basic structural setups toward advanced industrial growth, thereby shielding national markets against historical deficits.