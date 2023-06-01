Mohammad Rizwan, the wicketkeeper and batter for Pakistan, turned 31 on Thursday.

On social media, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), players, and fans have sent well wishes to the great batter. As they sent him birthday wishes, fans referred to him as the “best-ever wicketkeeper-batter” and the “most reliable player.”

🏏 5,578 runs in 169 international matches

🌟 Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year at #PCBAwards 2021

🏆 ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of 2021

🥇 Most T20I and T20 runs in a calendar year

💪 One of the three 🇵🇰 batters to score a 💯 in each format Happy birthday, @iMRizwanPak! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/MTOUdw9A4s — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 1, 2023

Happy birthday to the pride of Pakistan, our superman , RIZWAN SIR💙… You are a true inspiration for all. Such an elegant personality, you are the person we adore the most… May Allah bestow His countless blessings upon you❤️

Happy birthday sir🎂♥️#HappyBirthdayMRizwan pic.twitter.com/Gd5AjnJxra — Samra💫🇵🇰 (@Samrafiaz1) June 1, 2023

Wishing you a very very happy birthday 🎂🎉❤️ Muhammad Rizwan keep smiling and shining 🌟#imRizwanpak pic.twitter.com/K0DfpobYB2 — kashi Awan (@kashiAw94527814) June 1, 2023

The right-arm batsman scored 5,578 runs in 169 international games during the course of his cricket career. Additionally, he holds the record for the most T20I and T20 runs scored in a single year. Additionally, he is one of three Pakistani batsmen to have a century in every type of cricket.

When he became the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of 2021, he was also named PCB Awards’ Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year in 2021.

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan’s cricket team, and Mohammad Rizwan, his deputy, recently enrolled in the executive education program at Harvard Business School.

The event will take place at the Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts, from May 31 to June 3.

Rizwan also expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to study under the world’s best. Rizwan declared that it was an enormous privilege to represent Pakistan on such a renowned international stage.

“We are travelling to Harvard to study under the top professors in the world and to simultaneously share our experiences and lessons with everyone.