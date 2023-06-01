Peshawar: Former Defense Minister Pervez Khattak has said that he has no contact with any of those who left Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Provincial President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak said that there is no contact with any of those who left Tehreek-e-Insaf, and there is no politics without Imran Khan.

Pervez Khattak said that he is with the captain in every difficult time in the movement of Pakistan’s development, prosperity, and true freedom.

پاکستان تحریک انصاف چھوڑنے والوں میں سے کسی سے کوئی رابطہ نہیں۔

پاکستان کی ترقی، خوشحالی اور حقیقی آزادی کی تحریک میں ہر مشکل وقت میں کپتان کے ساتھ ہیں۔

