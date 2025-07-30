The govt is not providing any relief to farmers: Senator Humayun Mohmand, Nothing is going to happen on August 5: Sarmad Ali, Farmers suffered a loss of 2.2 billion rupees in wheat: Khalid Khokhar, Donald Trump has imposed a 25% tariff on India: Gurpatwant Singh

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, PTI’s affairs have deteriorated, nothing is going to happen on August 5, PTI is divided among itself, fights are on the rise in PTI, Pakistan won a historic war against India, the country’s economy is deteriorating, government should focus on economy.

Senator. Humayun Mohmand said, PTI has given awareness to the people, the founder’s sisters are fighting for his release, PTI founder has said that he will stay in jail, will not make a deal, the founder’s sons can come to meet him, the founder never said he would leave the country, PTI founders are standing firm, not afraid, PPP members are building their properties outside the country, PML-N and PPP tell people to invest money in Pakistan but they invest it outside, we stand firm, we will not make a deal, they don’t let us meet because of fear of the founder, no one voted for the PPP, only PTI exists, the country’s economy was growing during the PTI era, the current government has caused a lot of harm to farmers, the government is not providing any relief to farmers, the Chinese mafia is ruling the country, business people are leaving the country.

He added that the business industry in the country is closing down, the government is filling its coffers, when the sugar issue arose during our era, we did not provide relief to Jahangir Tareen, PTI founder did not give any relief to Jahangir Tareen at that time, after this, differences arose between the founder and PTI.

PPP leader Sarmad Ali says the situation is very good for the PPP, nothing is going to happen on August 5, PTI’s protest on August 5 will be a flop, earlier they used to say that the founder’s sons are coming, now they say they won’t come, come on, we have no problem with the founder’s sons, Ishaq Dar’s statement on Aafia Siddiqui was distorted, Kashmir issue should be resolved according to UN resolutions.

President Kissan Ittehad, Khalid Khokhar says, Pakistan’s economy depends on the economy, the economic situation in Pakistan is not good, the government is not paying any attention to agriculture, farmers are not being paid their fair price, Pakistan is lagging behind in all crops, who gave permission to import sugar and wheat?

He added, was action taken against those who imported sugar and wheat?, food security is number one, agriculture is the backbone of the country, no government has paid attention to agriculture, farmers suffered a loss of 2.2 billion rupees in wheat, the government did not give the correct rate to the farmers, which is why there is a loss, what will Pakistan do if the price of wheat in the world goes up, Allah Almighty has provided us with all the resources, we are asking the government to give us a 25 percent rate, salaries of government ministers are being increased, they have nothing to do with the poor, agriculture in Pakistan is suffering from drought.

Khalistan Movement leader, Gurpatwant Singh said, Khalistan Movement chief announces to stand with Pakistan, we stand with Pakistan like a backbone, under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan inflicted a crushing defeat on India in the war, the entire Pakistani nation stands with its armed forces, we have brought Modi’s true face to the world, we will divide India into nine parts, we will liberate Punjab and Kashmir from Indian occupation, we will take away everything from India with the power of votes, Donald Trump has imposed a 25% tariff on India, we want autonomy for Sikhs, only with the success of the Khalistan movement will we get freedom, that’s why we are holding a referendum.

He added, this problem had started since 1950, India is Genocide Sikhs, many people were killed during the Khalistan movement, Pakistan gave a historic defeat to India, Pakistan achieved a historic victory because of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.