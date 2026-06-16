Pakistan fined for slow over-rate in Women’s T20 World Cup match against India.

Pakistan were fined five percent of their match fee by match referee Trudy Anderson for bowling one over less than the allotted time in the match played at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Fatima Sana accepted the fine, which did not necessitate a formal hearing in the matter.

On-field umpires Claire Polosek and Jacqueline Williams, third umpire Eloise Sheridan and fourth umpire Sue Redfern made the allegation under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Pakistan had lost to India by 64 runs.