Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, in his first 30-minute telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Peshkeshian after the signing of the peace agreement, expressed his determination that Pakistan, as a brotherly and neighboring country, will continue to fully support Iran in every field, while the Iranian President, while appreciating the role of the Pakistani leadership, said that Iran will always appreciate this role.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif received a telephone call from the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Masoud Peshkeshian this afternoon, which lasted for more than 30 minutes and was the first contact between the two leaders after the signing of the Islamabad Peace Agreement.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif congratulated President Masoud Peshkeshian, the Iranian leadership and the brotherly people of Iran on the signing of the historic peace agreement and said that this historic agreement will not only help in establishing peace in the region but will also lead to the reconstruction of the Iranian nation and further strengthening relations between Pakistan and Iran in all areas of mutual interest.

The statement said that the Prime Minister also expressed his warmest respect and best wishes to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

The Prime Minister, while appreciating the Iranian decision to sign the peace agreement, prayed for the success of the Iranian leadership for the next phase of the negotiations and reiterated the resolve that Pakistan, as a brotherly and neighboring country, will continue to fully support Iran in every field.

President Dr. Masoud Peshkeshian, on behalf of the Iranian nation and himself, expressed special gratitude to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, saying that both personalities played a very important role in successfully coordinating the mediation process with utmost skill, sincerity and wisdom, which Iran will always appreciate.

He added that Iran will always remember Pakistan’s positive, constructive and sincere support in difficult times.

Iranian President Masoud Peshkian, while expressing his best wishes to the Pakistani people, said that Iran is keen to further promote bilateral relations with Pakistan in all areas of mutual interest.

The two leaders agreed to visit each other’s capitals as soon as possible, as per mutual convenience, to further advance the existing excellent cooperation in bilateral and regional affairs.

They agreed to remain in constant contact in the coming days.