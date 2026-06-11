Reacting to the audio leaks attributed to Ali Amin Gandapur and Mushtaq Ghani, Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is a major political party where differences of opinion exist and the party encourages them.

He said that there is no dictatorship in the party to take action against anyone on the basis of differences of opinion or expel him from the party.

Barrister Gohar said that there is no difference or grouping in the leadership of the founding PTI, all leaders and workers are united. He said that all the people under the banner of the founding PTI are one and the party is moving forward unitedly under the shadow of the flag.

The Chairman PTI further said that the party’s stance is “Pakistan First” and no compromise can be made regarding the armed forces of Pakistan. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf always pays tribute to the sacrifices of the Pakistani armed forces and has a clear stance on matters of national security.