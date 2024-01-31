The general body meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been called today.

According to the statement issued by PTI, this meeting will be held in Islamabad and the four provincial capitals. Intra-party election and other organizational issues will be discussed in the meeting.

According to the declaration, convenors have been appointed in the center and the four provincial capitals to run the proceedings of the meeting.

The statement said that Sibghatullah Work in the Center, Colonel Ejaz Minhas in Punjab, Sher Ali Arbab in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Salar Khan Kakar in Balochistan and Justice Retired Noorul Haq Qureshi in Sindh will conduct the proceedings of the general body meeting.