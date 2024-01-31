Karachi: 10,000 containers are stuck at ports due to disputes between customs and importers.

Asim Siddiqui, chairman of the All Pakistan Shipping Association, said in a briefing that all shipping companies charge according to fixed and fixed tariffs, Afghanistan’s imports has been badly affected by the condition of bank guarantee for 100% of Afghanistan’s imports. If 10 to 20 percent is trafficking, then punishing 100 percent is not fair at all.

Asim Siddiqui said that the shipping companies also give discounts. Still, the benefit of this does not reach the importers because the customs agents and other middlemen put this money in their pockets.

He revealed that for the last 23 years, Customs has been auctioning the containers of shipping companies, but to date, no company has received even a single rupee.