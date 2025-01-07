Pakistan cricket team has been fined 25% of its match fee for a slow over-rate against South Africa in the Cape Town Test and five points in the ICC World Test Championship.

According to an ICC media release, the fine was imposed on Pakistan by Elite Panel match referee Richie Richardson for failing to bowl five overs in the stipulated time.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, if a team fails to bowl the stipulated overs in the stipulated time, the players are fined five percent of their match fee for each over.

Furthermore, according to Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship Playing Conditions, in such a case, the team is deducted one point for each over.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood has admitted the mistake and accepted the fine.