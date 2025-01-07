Islamabad: PTI leaders have said that if there is talk of negotiations, why are they not allowing us to meet Imran Khan? We will have to pay the blood of November 26, we will continue to get justice.

This was said by Barrister Gohar, Omar Ayub, Salman Akram Raja and Shibli Faraz while holding a press conference along with other leaders.

Barrister Gohar

Barrister Gohar said that it is being said that under some deal, the dates have been moved forward in the Al-Qadir Trust case, Al-Qadir Trust is a frivolous case, witnesses have told that the founding chairman did not take any money and the government was not harmed.

He said that PTI had opened the door to dialogue after a long time, more than 200 cases were filed against the founding chairman, the batting symbol was taken away from us, our victory was turned into defeat, our list against the government is long, bullets were fired on our people, our workers are still missing.

He said that we have started negotiations on two demands. Two meetings have been held for these two demands. We had said that the third meeting will be held when we meet the founding chairman, but so far we have not received any information regarding tomorrow’s meeting. The negotiations are not for any deal, but for the people. There should be no delay in the draft of the negotiations.

Omar Ayub

Opposition leader Omar Ayub said that we had categorically said in the second round of negotiations that a meeting should be held with the founding chairman. We had said that a meeting should be held in the absence of the institutions. Till today, we have not received any information from the government. The government should meet us without a shutdown.

He said that on December 5, the founding chairman formed a negotiation committee and gave the agenda. We will not tolerate the interference of institutions. There is interference of institutions everywhere. We want a judicial commission to be formed on the incidents of May 9 and November 26. The founding chairman said that I have forgiven everyone for the torture I endured.

Omar Ayub said that 14 billion dollars went to the people who left here in two years,

Large-scale manufacturing is zero, where there is zero large-scale manufacturing, cars cannot run there.

Salman Akram Raja

Salman Akram Raja said that the founder of PTI is clear that he will be the last person to be released from prison, he wants the release of all prisoners, it will not be that it is okay, let the bullets go here, people were killed, now move forward, the blood will have to be accounted for, there is an atmosphere of oppression, we will continue to bring justice.

He said that we have become part of the negotiation process to take the state towards prosperity, we do not see this desire from the other side, we will continue to fight for votes, we will not back down from the November 26 commission, the February 8 robbery, if the February 8 incident is to happen again in the future, then this is the end of this country, democracy has to be taken forward, many dictators have come before, this country cannot run on a system of oppression, it is for free people.

Shibli Faraz

Shibli Faraz said that no country can progress until the constitution and law prevail, the detailed bail decision in the Tosha Khana II case has made it clear that all these are baseless cases.

He said that the decision of the Al-Qadir Trust case is not being announced, why is it not being announced? We are concerned about this, punishing the founder of PTI in the Al-Qadir Trust case will mean punishing everyone who does welfare work, the founder of PTI did welfare work his entire life, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi did not get any personal benefit in the Al-Qadir Trust case, these things are visible to the whole world.

He said that history is very bitter, the historian is writing everything, we are not getting the right to a fair trial, but the PTI is not begging for release, sentences are being handed down by trampling on the law and the constitution, in this way, stability cannot be achieved in the country, the country’s largest political party is being put against the wall.