Action taken by Israel should be boycotted by all nations; Ali Azad, Today again we are seeing a World War One situation, Senator Humanity Mohmand

Islamabad: PML-N leader Tahira Aurangzeb’s conversation with SK Niazi on Sachi Baat programme said America has never given any positive statement on such incidents, if such an incident happens to a guest of any country, it is a very sad place, dozens of people in Ismail Hania’s family have also been martyred, Pakistan strongly condemned the incident and also submitted a resolution in the National Assembly, all political parties of Pakistan will strongly protest against Ismail Hania incident.

President Islamabad High Court Bar Association State Ali Azad program talk in Sachi Baat said Ismail Haniya’s martyrdom is a great loss for the Muslim Ummah, violation of Iran’s borders is highly condemnable, Israel was a terrorist before and will continue to be, Iran is not a slave to the IMF, it speaks the truth, the action taken by Israel should be boycotted by all nations, Hypocrisy should not be done, the Muslim Ummah should spit and present its position,

PTI leader Senator Humayun Mohmand’s conversation with SK Niazi on Sachi Baat programme said, today again we are seeing a World War One situation, whoever is ready to grumble when his guest is attacked, our government is also running on the same policies as the policies of Israel, i think our fascist government is learning from Israel, the decision of the Supreme Court is being tossed around, although the decision of the court is clear, the members who were earlier declared independent are now regular Tehreek-e-Insaaf members.

‘After the Supreme Court’s decision, the implementation consequences will be very severe, enacting legislation in the face of Supreme Court decisions would be tantamount to sitting the court, Malicious legislation will not last long, without implementing the decision of the Supreme Court, you can’t go left or right,’ said President Islamabad High Court Bar Association State Ali Azad.

‘We have always respected the constitution and the law, our leader, was punished by the court

Tehreek-e-Insaf did not conduct intra-party elections and lost the bat, in the election, there was not a single candidate of the Sunni Ittehad Council in the whole of Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Insaf did not conduct the election despite repeated reminders from the Election Commission, members had to join the party within three days after the election, in the election, there was not a single candidate of the Sunni Ittehad Council in the whole of Pakistan, in what sense the Sunni Unity Council demands that reserved seats be given,’ said PML-N leader Tahira Aurangzeb.

‘Our constitution is like the dried flowers lying in the books, how can a government which does not have its own legs legislate, the court remarks that it is very difficult to hold elections according to the constitution, you have to break every rule to get a man, then what can a common man do, during the Tehreek-e-Insaf period, the country’s GDP remained stable at 6%,’ PTI leader Senator Humayun Mohmand.

The court could have taken suo motu on the misinterpretation of the decision on the mark of the bat, we cannot answer why the court did not take suo motu on misinterpretation of the judgment, President Islamabad High Court Bar Association State Ali Azad

Punjab government decided to provide solar and provided medicine and treatment facility, the Muslim Ummah is one soul, one part of the body is visible, then the whole body is in pain, Mian Nawaz Sharif is the pain bearer of Muslim Ummah, will condemn Ismail Hania, says Tahira Aurangzeb.

The PML-N government has ended the health card program, Nepra is also saying why Narowal Coal Power Plant has been installed, there is one power plant which has received 2 trillion rupees, if the NAB amendments are lifted, it will be seen how they have benefited themselves,

The best friend is one who tells you wrong and not flatters you, Senator Humayun Mohmand.

Terrorism control and load shedding was zero in Mian Nawaz Sharif’s government, Tahira Aurangzeb.