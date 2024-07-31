The government appears to have finally taken notice of the serious threats made against the country’s chief justice, with steps being taken against those responsible. On Monday, several federal ministers condemned the alarming threats issued by clerics from the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and assured that such incitement to violence would not be tolerated. This controversy arises from the recent Supreme Court decision in the Mubarak Sani case, which has been misinterpreted by extremist elements to promote their dangerous agenda. Beyond the abhorrent threats, this situation underscores the existential threat extremist forces pose to the nation and the state’s vulnerability to these groups. Reports indicate that at least two TLP members have been detained, with hundreds more facing charges for inciting violence.

Pakistan finds itself in this precarious situation largely due to decades of ill-advised state policies regarding extremist groups. The authorities have either ignored the growth of jihadist, sectarian, and extremist groups or, in some cases, actively supported them. Unlike in other Muslim countries, vigilantes and extremists in Pakistan have been granted significant leeway, enabling them to blackmail the state and issue threats against high-ranking officials. The state’s response has often been either a weak plea for restraint or delayed action after these groups cross established ‘red lines.’

In contrast, political protests and demonstrations by marginalized groups are frequently met with a heavy-handed response. The state must take decisive action against extremist groups, as outlined in the National Action Plan, to prevent them from gaining further power and destabilizing the nation. Arresting a few individuals is insufficient; broader measures are necessary. Additionally, the security of the chief justice should be increased.

Religious leaders, especially those from the Barelvi tradition, also have a crucial role in promoting peace and rejecting violent vigilantism. Despite the Council of Islamic Ideology condemning the death threats, it is imperative for recognized scholars to publicly denounce the misuse of sensitive issues by semi-literate clerics who seek to sow discord. The nation has already suffered significant losses, such as the assassination of Salmaan Taseer, due to accusations of blasphemy. The authorities must act swiftly and decisively to prevent further violence and ensure the rule of law.