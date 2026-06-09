Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Owais Ahmad Khan Leghari has said that Pakistan and Russia’s relations are steadily moving towards “new dimensions” amid a rapidly evolving global landscape, underscoring growing convergence on regional connectivity, trade and multilateral cooperation.

Addressing a webinar titled “Pakistan and Russia Relations in the Context of a Changing Global Order”, the minister said two decades of “positive progress” between the two countries had strengthened mutual trust and helped transform the nature of bilateral engagement.

He noted that Pakistan-Russia relations had moved from a phase of limited engagement to what he described as a more stable and “reliable partnership”, supported by sustained high-level political contacts, including interactions between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Leghari said cooperation between the two sides was expanding across multiple sectors, including trade, energy, industry, education and science, adding that both countries shared a common vision of a more balanced and multipolar international order.

Expanding economic and strategic convergence

The minister said Pakistan and Russia were actively working to deepen economic cooperation, including efforts to remove trade barriers and improve payment mechanisms to facilitate bilateral trade.

He said discussions on a long-term economic cooperation programme extending to 2030 reflected the growing institutionalisation of ties between the two countries. He also highlighted the importance of enhancing connectivity, noting Pakistan’s interest in joining the International North-South Transport Corridor and linking Gwadar Port to the initiative.

Leghari said such connectivity projects could play a key role in strengthening regional integration and economic flows across Eurasia.

Shared vision for global cooperation and regional stability

The minister further stated that both countries supported inclusive international cooperation and a stronger role for the Global South in global affairs. He said Pakistan remained committed to a foreign policy based on mutual respect, sovereign equality and peaceful resolution of disputes.

Referring to expanding diplomatic engagement, he said Pakistan’s participation in economic and international forums in Russia demonstrated the depth of bilateral interaction.

Leghari added that strengthened Pakistan-Russia relations could contribute not only to regional stability but also to the development of a more balanced global order, stressing that sustained dialogue between Islamabad and Moscow would remain essential for future cooperation.