While the number of verified positive cases increased to 1,575,992, Pakistan has recorded no deaths caused by new coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. On Wednesday, 30,639 people had died across the country.

At least 15 persons nationwide tested positive for Covid in the previous day, according to the most recent statistics provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

In the past 24 hours, Pakistan has performed 4,023 tests, and 15 of those results were positive. A 0.37 percent Covid positive ratio was noted.