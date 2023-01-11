Actress Somi Ali, who is both Indian and Pakistani-American, has stated that she wants Salman Khan, the biggest star in Bollywood, to publicly apologise to her. She posted a little video on Instagram in which he said that some people were making fun of him for accusing Salman Khan of using violence to achieve notoriety and attention.

She claimed that he was also mocked for his silence for 20 years on Salman Khan’s inappropriate behaviour. Somi said that while there are numerous reasons to criticise Salman Khan right now, the most significant one is that the Bollywood actor prevented the Indian TV channel from airing his documentary Fight Are Fight.

Somi Ali claims that Salman prevented the documentary from airing in India because it recounts the stories of transgender individuals, transgenders, women, and men who have been sexually assaulted and raped there.

She claimed that Salman had harassed and degraded her for eight years, making her feel tiny and fallen in front of everyone, including loneliness.One of the most well-known Bollywood stars of the 1990s, Somi Ali has appeared in movies alongside stars like Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, and Mithun Chakraborty.

Before 1990, Somi Ali, who appeared in approximately a dozen Bollywood movies, relocated to India from the United States to pursue a career in acting.