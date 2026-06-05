NewYork: Pakistan has reiterated its unequivocal opposition to the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere, and under any circumstances, terming the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) a “cornerstone” of the global disarmament framework.

Addressing the council, Ambassador Jadoon emphasized Islamabad’s steadfast commitment to international non-proliferation efforts.

He stated that the CWC remains an essential instrument in safeguarding global security and preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

The envoy extended Pakistan’s full support to all international efforts aimed at the universalization of the convention. He further stressed the need for its comprehensive, effective, and non-discriminatory implementation across the globe to ensure long-term peace.

Turning his attention to regional developments, the Pakistani diplomat appreciated the commitment of Syrian authorities to cooperate with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Ambassador Jadoon noted that continued engagement and verification through the global chemical weapons watchdog remain vital to resolving outstanding issues in a transparent and cooperative manner.