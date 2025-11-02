ISLAMABAD : Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue to take decisive measures to eliminate cross-border terrorism for the protection of its people.The defence minister has said the unrepresentative Afghan Taliban regime is facing internal divisions.

Taking to X, the defence minister has expressed a strong reaction to the misleading and malicious statement of the Afghan Taliban spokesperson, adding Pakistani nation and political and military leadership are in complete harmony, and there is a national consensus on Pakistan’s security policies and strategy regarding Afghanistan.He said that the people of Pakistan, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, are well aware of the ongoing terrorism of Indian proxies under the patronage of the Afghan Taliban.

There is no ambiguity. The Taliban are continuously oppressing women, children and minorities, while the rights of expression, education and representation are being denied to the general public, Khawaja Asif said.