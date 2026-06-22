BUERGENSTOCK/DUBAI: Senior officials from the United States and Iran concluded an initial round of negotiations in Switzerland on Monday, with mediators announcing a framework aimed at securing a comprehensive agreement within 60 days.

In a joint statement, mediators Qatar and Pakistan said both sides had endorsed a roadmap towards a final accord, while technical-level discussions would continue throughout the week at the Swiss resort of Buergenstock. The statement added that the parties had agreed on arrangements intended to help end hostilities in Lebanon and establish a communication mechanism to facilitate the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

The talks, led by US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian officials, began on Sunday under the terms of a memorandum of understanding reached last week that extended a fragile ceasefire first established in April. Negotiations continued overnight and into Monday morning.