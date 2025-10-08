Pakistan Post will celebrate World Post Day on 9th October 2025. The day celebrates the vital role of the postal sector in connecting people, communities, and economies across the world.

This year’s theme, “Post for People – Local Service, Global Reach,” underscores the essential mission of postal services as a people-centered network, ensuring accessibility and connectivity for all. It reflects the ongoing transformation of the postal sector as it bridges the gap between local communities and global markets through innovation, inclusion, and reliability. From your doorstep to the world, the Post delivers for people. Behind every postal delivery are dedicated individuals who keep communities connected. From underserved areas to metropolitan hubs, the Post connects us all. The Post carries more than letters and parcels – it carries opportunities, trust, and inclusion.

This year, on 8th October 2025, Pakistan Post is issuing a commemorative postage stamp on dyslexia, becoming the first postal administration in the world to issue a stamp on this important subject. Dyslexia is a common learning difference that primarily affects a person’s ability to read, write, and spell, despite having normal intelligence and vision. It is not a sign of low ability but a condition related to how the brain processes language. Through the issuance of this commemorative stamp, Pakistan Post aims to raise awareness about dyslexia, promote inclusivity, and encourage understanding and support for individuals with learning differences within educational institutions and society at large.

The main event will be held at the Directorate General Pakistan Post, Islamabad, where senior officers and postal employees will participate. The ceremony will include the hoisting of the UPU flag by the Director General, Pakistan Post, the reading of the UPU Director General’s message by the Additional Director General (Operations), and special addresses by senior officers of Pakistan Post.

In addition, Heads of Regional Circles of Pakistan Post will organize World Post Day ceremonies in their respective circles, which will also include prize distribution ceremonies for the winners of the Letter Writing Competition 2025.

Pakistan Post continues its efforts toward digital transformation, e-commerce readiness, financial inclusion, and environmentally responsible operations, in alignment with the UPU’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) framework.