Pakistan Navy and the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) located wreckage of the cargo aircraft on Wednesday, which went missing late Tuesday, 53 nautical miles south of Ormara coast.

After more than 12 hours of search efforts, naval and maritime authorities located the wreckage of the aircraft in the sea, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said in a statement.

Pakistan Navy and PMSA naval and aerial assets remain engaged in the rescue and recovery operations, with search teams combing the area where the wreckage was discovered to locate crew members and gather further evidence related to the crash, it added.

The PAA said late on Tuesday that the cargo aircraft of a private company, carrying five crew members, went missing around 155 nautical miles west of Karachi after losing contact while flying from Sharjah.

According to sources, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and merchant vessels participated in the search and rescue operation, with maritime and aerial resources deployed to locate the missing aircraft.

The Pakistan Navy had dispatched the warship PNS Zulfiqar to join the search and rescue effort, while a Pakistan Air Force Saab surveillance aircraft also took part in the operation, the sources said.

Names of missing crew

In a statement, the cargo company’s spokesperson said the aircraft was travelling from Sharjah to Karachi when contact with air traffic control was lost at 9:21pm on Tuesday.

The company identified the five crew members as pilot Muhammad Rizwan Idris, first officer Faisal Mehmood, loadmaster Muhammad Taufiq, engineer Arif Siddiqui, and Muhammad Hamid.