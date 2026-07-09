Following the cargo plane crash, the Pakistan Navy and the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency are conducting a search and rescue operation in the vicinity of Ormara.

In addition to Pakistan Navy ships, Sea King, Defender aircraft and Naval ATR are also participating in the search and rescue operation, while Pakistan Navy divers are also continuing their activities under the sea at various locations.

According to sources, the search area has been extended to another 15 to 20 nautical miles around the possible location, however, the five cockpit crew members on board the plane have not been traced yet.

Contact is also being maintained with fishing launches and other ships at sea for evidence through communication links.

According to sources, the Pakistan Navy is continuing the timely search and recovery operation successfully despite the extremely difficult conditions.

Despite bad weather, strong waves and the darkness of the night, the Pakistan Navy demonstrated its professionalism. The crash site is located about 3,000 meters (about 10,000 feet) deep in the sea, due to which the recovery phase was extremely complicated, while the search operation in the deep sea requires modern technology and specialized skills.

Sources say that the location of the wreckage does not indicate the final location of the aircraft, as ocean waves, winds and currents can carry the wreckage away from the original location. A more comprehensive search operation is required to determine the exact location of the aircraft.

Underwater searches in the deep sea are considered one of the most complex operations in the world, an example of which is the search for MH370, where despite years of international efforts, the wreckage of the aircraft has not yet been fully recovered. According to sources, the Pakistan Navy once again proved its professionalism with timely and effective action.

According to sources, the teams at sea are continuing the salvage, search and rescue operations simultaneously. Most of the debris found in the deep sea was from the rear of the ill-fated plane, while divers continued their search operations at great depths today to search for the cockpit voice recorder and black box. Sources say that it is more likely that the fuselage, cabin and other parts of the crashed plane are somewhere in the sea.

According to sources, the Joint Maritime Information Coordination Center of the Pakistan Navy and Maritime Security is continuously in touch with the fishermen, while necessary instructions have also been provided to the fishermen of the coastal place called Basol near the crash site and Omara. The search work is ongoing with the help of sonar, remotely operated vehicles technology and divers. Sources say that the chances of finding the debris in one place are low due to the rapid decrease in the rate of descent before the crash. However, if the complete wreckage of the plane is found, the nature of the maritime operation will change and other technical operations, including lifting bags, will be carried out to remove the aircraft structure from the sea.