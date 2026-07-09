Pakistani drama industry’s leading actor Danish Taimur has issued a clarification after receiving criticism for his recent statement regarding football star Cristiano Ronaldo. He says his words were misinterpreted on social media, even though his intention was only to pay tribute to his favorite player.

Danish Taimur recently paid tribute to Ronaldo on the occasion of his possible last FIFA World Cup, saying that he grew up watching him. However, some social media users objected to this statement and reminded that Danish Taimur himself is almost two years older than Ronaldo, after which the matter came under discussion on social media.

The actor has now issued a clarification message on Instagram, saying that his words were just an expression of opinion. He wrote that he is 43 years old, thank God, and he meant that he has seen Ronaldo play on the field from his twenties to his forties and has always been a fan of him throughout this journey.

After Danish Taimur’s explanation, a large number of users on social media came out in his support. Many fans said that it was just an emotional statement that was turned into an unnecessary controversy.

One user commented that ‘haters have got the best answer’. While another wrote that ‘true fans already understood the meaning of the first post’. Another user said that ‘it was just a statement, people try to make everything controversial for no reason’

It should be noted that Danish Taimur has been a football enthusiast for a long time and has expressed his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo on several occasions. Following his latest clarification, the matter has once again become the focus of attention on social media, where the majority of fans seem to support the actor’s stance.