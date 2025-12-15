Pakistan Navy reaffirmed its operational readiness through successful Live Weapon Firing of FM-90(N) ER Surface to Air Missile in North Arabian Sea.

PN ship successfully engaged highly manoeuvrable aerial targets, reaffirming combat capability and war fighting potential.

Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Abdul Munib witnessed the firing at sea and commended the crew for professionalism.

He reiterated PN’s unwavering resolve to ensure seaward defence of Pakistan & to safeguard national maritime interests under all circumstances.

Meanwhile, PNS SAIF returned to Pakistan after OSD to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Ship visited Chattogram, Bangladesh – marking 1st visit by PN ship in over 20 yrs, coincided with visit of CNS Adm Naveed Ashraf.

Bangladesh extended warm welcome & exceptional hospitality during visit.

During its visit to Sri Lanka, PNS SAIF participated in International Fleet Review-25, held as part of Sri Lanka Navy’s 75th anniversary celebrations.

Ship also conducted HADR ops in cyclone hit Sri Lanka using its Z9EC Helo, delivering food, medical aid & rescuing stranded civilians.