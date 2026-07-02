Pakistan has launched a fresh round of “mango diplomacy”, with the government deciding to send premium-quality mangoes as gifts to heads of state, senior government officials, diplomats and other prominent international figures in 76 countries as part of a goodwill initiative led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), more than 34 tonnes of premium Pakistani mangoes will be dispatched in 6,896 specially packed five-kilogramme boxes.

The authority said the initiative aims to showcase Pakistan’s world-renowned mangoes while promoting the country’s agricultural and horticultural exports in international markets.

Largest consignments for key partners

Officials said the largest consignments this year would be sent to Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and China, with several other friendly and partner countries also included in the campaign.

The mangoes are being packed and transported in line with international standards to ensure their freshness and quality are preserved throughout the journey, officials added.

Pakistan is among the world’s leading mango producers, with its fruit widely recognised for its distinctive aroma, flavour and quality.

Authorities hope the initiative will further enhance the international profile of Pakistani mangoes and strengthen their presence in overseas markets.

Promoting exports through soft diplomacy

TDAP said the campaign is intended not only as a diplomatic gesture but also as a means of promoting Pakistan’s premium agricultural produce abroad.

Officials described “mango diplomacy” as an important component of Pakistan’s soft diplomacy, aimed at fostering goodwill, strengthening mutual trust and reinforcing friendly ties with partner countries.