The Islamic Republic of Pakistan is keen to learn from the homegrown model of climate adaptation and resilience implemented by the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) to promote clean, green, and sustainable development in the country.

The crucial discussion to this end took place during a meeting between H.E. Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula, Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of Ethiopia, and H.E. Dr. Musadik Masood Malik, Federal Minister of Pakistan for Climate Change.

The Ambassador called on the Federal Minister at his office in the Ministry of Climate Change, Islamabad.

Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula highlighted Ethiopia’s role in leading global climate and food security agenda due to international recognition of its homegrown initiatives in achieving environment restoration, food self-sufficiency, sustainable city development, and soil and water conservation.

He said these initiatives are inspired by the Medemer philosophy of the Prime Minister Ethiopia H.E. Dr Abiy Ahmed, which stressed on intergenerational learning and a deep understanding of the human-environment ecological relationship, fostering a culture where green values are fundamental to protecting and conserving the environment.



He cited Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative as an example under which over 40.5 billion seedlings of fruits, vegetables and fodder were planted with an impressive 85% survival rate, significantly boosting forest cover by 23.6%, and food self-sufficiency of Ethiopia.

“Yelamat Tirufat”, (Bounty of Basket) and Corridor Development are among the other major projects launched by Prime Minister H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed to build climate resilient economy, he added.

He said the Ethiopia would like to share these successful concepts with Pakistan, noting that the Green Legacy Initiative is already being introduced in Pakistan through collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change, involving Parliamentarians, diplomatic corps, religious community, businessmen, youth and civil society.

The Federal Minister lauded the remarkable progress achieved by Ethiopia in overcoming various challenges, expressing admiration for the nation’s economic growth and greening efforts.

He acknowledged Ethiopia’s achievements as “very impressive”.

The Minister said Pakistan looks forward to learn from Ethiopia’s experience in building ecological security, particularly in improving agricultural productivity.

He recognized Pakistan’s high vulnerability to climate change but affirmed a commitment to transforming this vulnerability into strength.

The Minister lauded the Ambassador’s role on promoting green efforts in Pakistan.