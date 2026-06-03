Islamabad : Federal Government has decided to extend closing hours of shops, markets and malls till 9:00 pm.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.

The meeting reviewed ongoing austerity measures in context of market closing hours.

It was decided that restaurants, cafés and eateries will be closed down till 11:00 pm. However, takeaway and delivery services will be exempted.

The meeting decided that marriage halls and event venues will be closed at 10:00 pm. However, essential services like pharmacies, hospitals, fuel stations, IT and telecom-related services are exempted.

The meeting also directed the provincial governments to ensure effective implementation of these guidelines in coordination with the federal authorities.