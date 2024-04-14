The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed deep concern over the situation while reacting to the Iran-Israel tension.

In a statement released by the spokesperson of the Foreign Office, it has been said that Pakistan is deeply concerned about the situation in the Middle East, and Pakistan is assessing the situation with concern.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Foreign Office, it has been said that Pakistan had emphasized the need for international efforts for several months, Pakistan had asked to stop hostilities in the region and cease-fire in Gaza, the latest developments in diplomacy. A sign of failure.

The spokesperson of the Foreign Office said that the recent events have serious implications, here too the UN Security Council failed to maintain international peace and security, now there is an urgent need to stabilize the situation and restore peace, and all parties should act with patience and reduce tension. Proceed to do.