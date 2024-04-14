IRAN:In a strategic move aimed at safeguarding its sovereignty and responding decisively to unwarranted aggression, the Islamic Republic of Iran executed a carefully calibrated military operation targeting Zionist military bases in occupied Palestine. The action, carried out within the framework of Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, emphasized Iran’s inherent and legitimate right to self-defense.

It was a proportionate military action against Zionist regime aimed at targeting the military bases in the occupied Palestine.

No civilians and non-military centers including cities, hospitals, synagogues, infrastructures etc. were targeted.

This action was carried out within the framework of the inherent and legitimate right of self- defense according to Article 51 of the United Nations Organization Charter.

It was in response to the Zionist regime’s military attack targeting the consular section of the Islamic republic of iran embassy in Damascus, which led to the martyrdom of 7 Iranian military advisers who were present in Syria at the official invitation of the Syrian government. This action of the zionist regime violated the 1961 Vienna Convention, the 1973 New York Convention and other international laws and regulations.

While emphasizing adherence to the principles and goals of the United Nations Charter, Islamic republic of Iran emphasizes its determination to resolutely defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests against any illegal use of force and aggression.

Islamic republic of Iran’s recourse to the legitimate defensive measures in exercising the right to self-defense shows a responsible approach to the regional and international peace and security at a time when the Zionist regime is committing genocide and masaccare against the innocent people of Gaza.

Islamic republic of Iran has already and repeatedly stated that in its principled framework, it does not seek to expand the scope of the war and escalations in the region and it has shown this issue in its responsible restraint. Though, restraint is not permanent because the continuation of that has lead to the miscalculation by the Zionist regime.

The root of the continued current crisis in the region is the Zionist regime’s aggression and genocide in Gaza.

Crucially, the Iranian military operation adhered strictly to international humanitarian law, with no civilian or non-military targets, including cities, hospitals, synagogues, or infrastructures, being compromised. This underscores Iran’s commitment to upholding the principles of the United Nations Charter while resolutely defending its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests against any illegal use of force and aggression.

The catalyst for Iran’s measured response was the egregious violation of international conventions by the Zionist regime, which targeted the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus. This act of aggression resulted in the tragic martyrdom of seven Iranian military advisers who were present in Syria at the official invitation of the Syrian government. The Zionist regime’s actions not only contravened the 1961 Vienna Convention and the 1973 New York Convention but also flagrantly disregarded other international laws and regulations.

Iran’s proactive stance in exercising its right to self-defense serves as a beacon of responsible regional and international peacekeeping, particularly amidst the ongoing atrocities and massacres perpetrated by the Zionist regime against the innocent people of Gaza. The Islamic Republic has consistently emphasized its commitment to preventing the escalation of hostilities in the region, opting instead for a restrained and measured approach to conflict resolution.

However, Iran’s restraint should not be mistaken for complacency. While the current response was minimal and targeted, it sends a clear message of deterrence to the Zionist regime. Should further aggression occur, Iran stands ready to escalate its response decisively and decisively, ensuring the protection of its interests and the restoration of peace in the region.

Ultimately, the key to resolving the ongoing crisis lies in the immediate cessation of hostilities and the implementation of a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza. Iran reiterates its call for the free flow of humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the conflict. As tensions persist, Iran remains steadfast in its commitment to defending its sovereignty and promoting regional stability through principled and decisive action.