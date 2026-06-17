Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that Pakistan is facilitating the repatriation of 30 Iranian nationals.

In a statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he said that these nationals include 8 Iranian fishermen who were safely rescued by the British ship MMA Valour after their boat got stranded at sea, while 22 people belong to the crew of the ship Lenore/Davina, who were recently detained by US authorities.

He said that both groups are expected to leave for home via Karachi in the next few days.

Ishaq Dar said in his tweet that Pakistan is in close contact with Iranian, US and British authorities to ensure the safe transfer and early return of its Iranian brothers.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that Pakistan remains committed to its commitment to humanitarian cooperation and is committed to providing all possible assistance to its Iranian brothers.