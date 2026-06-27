Karachi: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan is determined to eliminate foreign terrorism on its soil at all costs.

While addressing the passing out parade of the Pakistan Navy, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif congratulated the passing out cadets and welcomed the presence of cadets from friendly countries.

Appreciating the excellent role of the Pakistan Navy in the defense of the country, he said that the Pakistan Navy has achieved excellence in every difficult moment. He said that the role of the Pakistan Navy in the fight for justice is a part of history.

Expressing his views on the recent understanding between Iran and the United States, he said that the signing of the Islamabad Agreement is a matter of great honor for Pakistan. He attributed this success to Pakistan’s sincere diplomatic efforts and appreciated the tireless efforts of Field Marshal, Army Chief General Asim Munir for the establishment of peace.

The Prime Minister further said that the major changes taking place in the region will have far-reaching implications. The eastern neighbor is resorting to proxies under a defeatist mentality, but Pakistan is fully committed with its armed forces to root out foreign-sponsored terrorism.

He said that the visit of Iranian President Masoud Peshmerga to Pakistan is a clear proof of the deep brotherly relations between the two countries and recognition of Pakistan’s regional importance.

Reiterating Pakistan’s principled stand, he said that our country is recognized as a champion of peace worldwide. He clarified that Pakistan will continue to provide unwavering support to the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir and Palestine and will never back down from fighting their cause at international forums.