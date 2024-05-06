Well-known actress Jawaria Abbasi has shared a video on her social media account in which she is wearing an engagement ring on her hand.

The actress shared a post on Instagram announcing her engagement in veiled words and hinted at a second marriage.

Jawaria Abbasi shared a video with different images, one of the actress’s hands is holding an engagement ring while the other is a man’s hand.

Holding her hands in her hands, the actress wrote in the caption of the post containing the said video that ‘Beginning’ means ‘beginning’ and also shared a blue heart emoji.

As soon as Jawaria Abbasi’s post came out, her sister and actress Anusha Abbasi, along with other fellow artists and fans, started congratulating her on the happiness of the engagement.

Apart from this, her daughter Anzala Abbasi also commented on this video of her mother and called it cute.

On the other hand, actress Jawaria Abbasi also received people’s greetings and shared the engagement news of social media pages on her Instagram story.

It should be noted that Jawaria Abbasi was first married to actor Shimoun Abbasi in 1997. She has a daughter Anzala Abbasi whom she married last year.

Actress Jawaria Abbasi and Shamoon Abbasi got divorced in 2009 after 12 years of marriage.