Pakistan is activating alternative trade routes to connect Central Asian states to global markets through the ports of Gwadar and Karachi, further enhancing the country’s potential to become a regional transit and logistics hub.

According to a report by Azerbaijani media outlet The Caspian Post, Uzbekistan has started using new trade corridors to reach Pakistan, bypassing Afghanistan.

The report said that Tashkent has also started transporting agricultural machinery and industrial raw materials through the Gabd-Ramdan border on the Pak-Iran border.

The report claimed that the new trade corridor, activated in April 2026, has provided Central Asian countries with additional and alternative access to Pakistani ports and global markets, which is helping to boost regional trade.

According to The Caspian Post, after the closure of the Torkham and Chaman border crossings in October 2025 due to security concerns, Pakistan introduced alternative trade routes, through which more than 14,000 metric tons of cargo have been transported so far.

The report said that these figures reflect the growing confidence and demand for the new logistics network.Wildlife

Economic experts said that the new transport network will promote the use of the TIR system and the single window customs platform, while the role of Gwadar port in regional trade under CPEC Phase II will further strengthen.

Experts said that if this trade corridor becomes fully operational, Pakistan has the potential to earn about $3 billion annually in transit and logistics services from Central Asian states.