ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that Pakistan has fulfilled all the goals of the IMF.

In an informal discussion with the media at Parliament House, he said that the IMF’s Executive Board has to approve the deal as per its procedures. He claimed that oil loan facility on deferred payments from Saudi Arabia will be finalized soon. It should be noted that after the approval of the IMF program by the Executive Board, the funding from other financial institutions will increase.