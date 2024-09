ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda described the federal government as incompetent and ineffective.

After the Senate session, the journalist asked why the constitutional amendment could not be done despite two days of agitation. On which Faisal Vawda said that this is what can be expected from the incompetent and incompetent. Faisal Vawda further said that the champions of politics are coming, they should ask themselves what they have done.