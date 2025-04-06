As Pakistan gears up to host the landmark Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 (PMIF25), the U.S. State Department has declared that a senior American delegation, led by Eric Meyer, head of the South and Central Asia Bureau, will visit Pakistan from April 8 to 10.

However, certain political factions are attempting to undermine this significant event. A group of individuals residing abroad, spearheaded by Mehlaqa Samdani (a U.S. citizen associated with HIAs), is mobilizing efforts to disrupt the forum.

They are encouraging constituents to reach out to U.S. officials such as Eric Meyer and advocate for a boycott of Pakistan’s economic initiatives.

It is important to note that Mehlaqa Samdani and her affiliates have no vested interest in Pakistan’s future. Their professed concern for democracy appears merely as a pretext to destabilize our economy.

This forum plays a pivotal role in attracting investment to our mining sector, which holds a value of approximately $6 trillion and has the potential to create jobs, enhance exports, and bolster economic stability.

Those enjoying comfort abroad should not impede progress for the people of Pakistan.

Pakistan has substantial reserves of critical minerals, including lithium, copper, and rare earth elements (REEs). Despite their potential, these resources have largely remained untapped due to insufficient investment and inadequate infrastructure. Recently, the Pakistani government has recognized the significance of these minerals, leading to increased investments aimed at enhancing infrastructure and stimulating industrial development. This strategic pivot indicates that Pakistan may soon embark on mining and processing initiatives, thereby creating valuable opportunities for international investors, particularly from the United States, to engage with this emerging market.

Acknowledging the tremendous potential within its mining sector, the Pakistani government is actively implementing strategies to attract foreign investment. We cannot afford to tolerate any harmful campaigns during this critical juncture.