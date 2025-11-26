We all have to play our part to strengthen the state: Haji Ghulam Ali, The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have made great sacrifices for peace: Muhammad Iqbal Khan, We will accept any legitimate demand from Afghanistan: Qamar Zaman Kaira

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, Peshawar has been attacked again, Steps should be taken to prevent attacks, there is no democracy in the country, corruption should be eradicated in the country, Inflation and unemployment are on the rise in the country, no election has been transparent since 1970, Pakistan has good relations with foreign countries, but Pakistan will have to fix its internal situation.

Former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali the state comes first for all of us, Pakistan has given India the worst defeat, the entire nation stands with the armed forces, talks should be held with Pakistan and Afghanistan, Haji Ghulam Ali calls for holding a jirga for talks with Afghanistan, we want there to be no tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Pak-Afghan tensions will further complicate issues, thousands of containers are standing due to Pak-Afghan tension, we strongly condemn the blasts, we will not let anyone damage our property, Pakistan is a nuclear power, Pakistan’s army is considered one of the best in the world, Pak-Afghan tension should end, Pakistan has made great sacrifices for Afghan brothers, send a delegation of scholars for talks with the state of Afghanistan, India will benefit from Pak-Afghan tension, we stand by our state in all circumstances, our elections were not transparent even before, such elections create instability in the country, the nation’s distrust of elections is a big threat, everyone should agree on one thing: accept democracy, PPP will be with the government as long as it is needed, I see that the situation in the country is changing rapidly, they immediately brought the 27th Amendment, If they bring the 28th Amendment, they will be beaten, Justice has ended in the country, we all have to play our part to strengthen the state,

Member of National Assembly, PTI Muhammad Iqbal Khan we strongly condemn all the explosions that have taken place in Pakistan, Pakistan has sacrificed 90,000 lives, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been in a state of war for decades, if there is Pakistan, then we are all of us, the country comes first, we want the constitution and law to be respected in the country, We all have to play our role for peace, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have made great sacrifices for peace, a lot of injustice is being done to the Tehreek-e-Insaf, our workers have been de-notified, this government is a Form 47 government, PPP and PML-N are fighting among themselves, this Nur Kashti should end, people will not be fooled by it anymore, ten FIRs were lodged against me, we want the rule of law and constitution in the country.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira we did not have elections within Punjab, we intimidated our people where the PML-N people were standing, Pakistan Army is capable of giving a befitting reply to anyone, Afghan government should stop terrorism, Pakistan will also suffer if Afghan transit trade is stopped, Afghan government should stop attacks on Pakistan, If the Afghan government does not stop the attacks, transit trade will not be possible, Pakistan gave all evidence of terrorism to Afghan government, If the Afghan government does not stop terrorism, Pakistan Army will give a strong response, there is no problem in sending a jirga to Afghanistan, Pak-Afghan talks are underway, TTP is committing terrorism in Afghanistan, TTP is using guns inside Afghanistan, says we will accept any legitimate demand from Afghanistan, Afghan government is supporting TTP, we know how to protect our people, our economy has suffered a lot, nobody wants a Pak-Afghan war, there is no doubt that democracy has never existed in Pakistan, Democracy has been restricted in every era, public pressure in a democracy exerts great pressure, we are not part of the government, we have not taken any ministries from the government.