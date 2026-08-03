dvisor to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, has said that transparent elections were held in Azad Kashmir and the PML-N has also secured a simple majority to form the government.

While holding a press conference in Islamabad along with Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Muqam, Rana Sanaullah said that the PML-N has won 23 out of 45 seats and a meeting of the parliamentary committee will be convened immediately after the third phase of the elections on the 10th.

He said that elections were held on 20 seats in the second phase, out of which the PML-N won 13 seats while the PPP could only win 3 seats. The PML-N also won 4 seats in Muzaffarabad.

Rana Sanaullah said that the PML-N was successful in 10 out of 12 refugee seats while the PPP won two refugee seats.

The Prime Minister’s Advisor said that the people of Kashmir voted for Nawaz Sharif’s vision, for which we are grateful and congratulate all the successful candidates. A democratic and popular mandate government is going to be formed in Azad Kashmir.

Bilawal alleges rigging in the second phase of Azad Kashmir elections as well

He assured that the PML-N government will solve all public problems and Nawaz Sharif will fulfill the promises made to the people.

During the press conference, Rana Sanaullah alleged that the PPP, in collaboration with the banned Action Committee, created a ruckus at a square in Muzaffarabad and firing was also opened when the police arrived.

He said that the death of a person had spread panic in the city, due to which the turnout decreased and the PML-N had to lose the city seat.

The Prime Minister’s advisor said that a murderous attack was staged on Chaudhry Latif Akbar, the punches and abuses were described as murderous attacks, while he also refused to get medical attention.