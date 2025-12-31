There is a need to improve the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Muhammad Ali Durrani, They are doing everything to save power; Riasat Ali Azad, Next year will be better economically, God willing; Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, Pakistan gave India the worst defeat, this year has been very good for Pakistan, this year, our relations with friendly countries have improved, problems arose for PTI this year, government should take steps for economic development, this year has been very good for Pakistan, the government should form a committee that knows the issues, people are taking money and businesses out of Pakistan, the poor man is yearning for two daily breads, the government should form a committee to work for such measures, 2025 has been a great year for Pakistan.

Former Federal Minister Muhammad Ali Durrani says, the new year is beginning, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s visit to Punjab is a good thing, his visit is a political development, there is a dire need for reconciliation in the country, President Asif Ali Zardari should work for reconciliation, everyone must play their role in extinguishing the fire in the country, President Asif Ali Zardari has such things, if this happens, 2026 will be better for us, there is a need to improve the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto will have to play an important role in the negotiations, we have to sit together for the success of the talks, central government is not performing, the performance of the central government is not good, IMF report is not good about the government, the government is treating farmers like stepchildren, they are destroying farmers for their own benefit, People are yearning for two-time bread, the steps taken by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the province are very good, if Mahmood Achakzai Khan is nominated by the opposition, Nawaz Sharif will play a big role.

Former President Islamabad High Court Bar Association Riasat Ali Azad says, there is no such thing as law in the country, the state is free. This year has been very difficult for Pakistan, there is no such thing as judiciary in the country, PTI founder did not get any relief in his cases, PTI founder’s cases are not being heard even today, they have taken powers from the Supreme Court, this year has not been good for the judiciary, False cases are being made against people, by marginalizing PTI, the entire country has been marginalized, PTI founder is a popular leader, PTI founder’s cases should be heard, listen to their cases, they will surely be punished, IMF report says government is corrupt, the government has not set up any industry in the country, they destroyed Pakistan’s airline, they sold this airline at a rock-bottom price, the government has done nothing for the common man, the government is borrowing on loans and they are putting us in debt, even a child born today is in debt, they are trying their best to put pressure on PTI, ten FIRs have been registered against PTI members, i am not advocating for anyone, they are not running the government, they are selling these institutions.

He added that PIA could not run away from them, the government should tell which of its institutions is improving, they legislated and the state was independent. We speak according to the law, the state is free. We took to the streets against the 26th Amendment, they are doing everything to save power, the performance of the current government is absolutely zero, what happened in Karachi should not have happened, it is a great pity, whoever did this did it wrong, I am not a PTI founder lawyer, Parliament is not running well because of them.

Member of the National Assembly, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti says this year has been very good for Pakistan, Pakistan has won the war with India, Pakistan has destroyed India’s pride, Pakistan gave India the worst defeat that will be remembered for centuries, next year will be better economically, God willing, we should not be disappointed, we saved the country from default, business is coming to the country, we have to improve politically, people are not coming because it is not politically better, the whole world has seen the privatization of PIA, PIA’s privatization was not a secret, everyone saw it, this institution will become profitable, lawyers are not our enemies, the bar is respectful to us, things that went wrong need to be fixed, they deliberately do not listen to people’s cases, two terrorism charges were filed against me, this year has been good for Pakistan defensively, next year will be even better economically.