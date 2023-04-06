Shaheen Afridi, a fast bowler for Pakistan, turned 23 today (April 6), and a modest group of family members attended the celebration.

In the company of his father-in-law, Shahid Afridi, a past captain of the national team, the young cricket prodigy celebrated his special day.

The event was commemorated with the customary birthday cake-cutting ritual, and the two cricketing legends took some adorable photos together that senior Afridi later posted on social media.

After the candid photos went viral, the young star’s admirers and followers showered him with well wishes.

With a reputation for his impressive fast-bowling abilities, Shaheen is one of the Pakistan cricket team’s most potential players.

Shahid Afridi tweeted “Happy birthday, Shaheen!” as a caption.

With his inclusion in the Pakistani squads for the series against New Zealand, which will be contested in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi from April 14 to May 7, the birthday boy is ready to make his long-awaited comeback to international cricket after a four-month absence.

Following the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Shaheen missed five Test matches and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against England and New Zealand while he finished up his rehabilitation from a knee injury he had suffered during the first Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle in July.

As a consequence, Pakistan lost the seven-match T20I series and the ACC Asia Cup in the UAE, as well as the second Test against Sri Lanka and the ODI series against the Netherlands.

The 23-year-old made a stunning comeback in Pakistan Super League 8, inspiring Lahore Qalandars to become the first team to effectively defend their title. He has taken 99 Test, 62 ODI, and 58 T20I wickets.

Shaheen not only made a significant contribution with the bat and ball, scoring 133 runs at a strike rate of 168.35 and getting 19 wickets at an economy rate of 9.13.