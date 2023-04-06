ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution rejecting the decision of the Supreme Court’s three-member panel in the election delay case.

The resolution voiced disapproval of the judiciary’s interference in political matters. It requested that the entire bench convene to review the Supreme Court’s ruling.

According to the motion, the majority was forced to follow a minority judgement. It also stated that the Parliament rejected the court’s ruling.

In the resolution, it was requested that the prime minister give the federal cabinet the command to disregard the court’s ruling. The house believes that holding simultaneous elections in every province and the capital is the only way to maintain national security, according to the resolution.

The motion was introduced by National Assembly member Khalid Maqsi. The PTI objected to the action. The Israeli invasion of the Al-Aqsa Mosque was also denounced by the National Assembly.