Iran’s unprovoked airspace violation is a heinous attack on Pakistan’s sovereignty and integrity. Which can have serious consequences.

As a result of this violation, two innocent children have died and three girls have been injured. Which is a denial of Iran’s claim that this attack was carried out against a terrorist organization.

Islamabad stated on Wednesday that it was removing the Iranian ambassador and calling back its envoy from Tehran due to Iran’s violation of Pakistani airspace.

“Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran may not return for the time being,” The development follows Tehran’s use of drones and missiles to demolish the headquarters of Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice), a terrorist organisation it claimed to be operating within Pakistani territory’s “Green Mountain”; Iranian official media also reported on the attack. Islamabad described Iran’s action as a “unprovoked and blatant” infringement of Pakistan’s sovereignty and said it went against international law as well as the goals and tenets of the UN Charter.

This illegal act has no justification at all and is utterly reprehensible. Pakistan is reserving the right to take action against this unlawful act. Iran will bear full responsibility for the fallout, according to Baloch.

The official further disclosed that Islamabad has made the decision to halt any high-level visits between Pakistan and Iran that were scheduled or already taking place in the near future. The FO had earlier bemoaned the “unacceptable violation” of Pakistani sovereignty and warned Tehran of the “serious consequences” even though there were multiple channels of communication between the two neighbouring countries.

Islamabad has already strongly condemned Tehran’s action and informed the Iranian Charge d’affaires that Iran has full responsibility for the fallout from such an aggressive move.

The spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan’s position on concerted efforts to combat the evil of terrorism and emphasised that such unilateral actions are out of step with good neighbourly ties and have the potential to substantially erode mutual trust and confidence.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Tehran had also launched missile strikes on several “terrorist” locations in Syria and the autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq one day earlier, destroying “a spy.”

Following this occurrence, some political groups denigrated the Pakistan Army and exploited social media for their own political ends. Indian accounts assisted various Pakistani political groups during this aggressive campaign.

Pakistan always prefers the principle of coexistence with its neighbours but is not oblivious to its national security requirements and reserves the right to retaliate to this aggression by Iran. Pakistan will definitely not adopt the approach by Iraq and Syria in responding to such incidents and will take every measure for its national security and integrity that reflects the feelings and sentiments of the Pakistani nation.