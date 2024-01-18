America has issued a statement condemning the attacks by Iran in 3 neighboring countries including Pakistan.

On Tuesday, Iranian forces violated Pakistan’s airspace and carried out missile and drone attacks in Balochistan.

Iranian state TV news claimed that Iranian security forces launched missile and drone attacks on two bases of Jaish-ul-Adl in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province.

Two girls were martyred and 3 were injured in drone and missile attacks by Iranian security forces.

Pakistan strongly condemned the Iranian attack, calling it a serious violation of Pakistan’s airspace, and warned Tehran that such a violation is completely unacceptable and may have dire consequences. The responsibility for the outcome will be entirely on Iran.

Later, Pakistan also announced to call its ambassador from Iran and expel the Iranian ambassador.

Earlier, in the past few days, Iran had also launched missile attacks on Iraq and Syria.

Iran’s attack in Balochistan: 2 children killed, Pakistan summoned the Iranian governor

After the attack by Iran in Balochistan, the statement of the United States also came out in which it has condemned the attacks of Iran in 3 neighboring countries including Pakistan.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller has said that Iran violated the sovereign borders of three neighboring countries, and Iran is the biggest sponsor of terrorism in the region.

Matthew Miller said that Iran is a claimant to act against terrorists in its country, because of Iran, America is present in Iraq.

The spokesperson of the US State Department added that China has also demanded Iran and Pakistan to maintain regional stability.

It should be noted that earlier in the statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Iran and Pakistan were appealed to act with restraint.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that it calls on the parties to avoid actions that lead to an increase in tension and that both countries work together to maintain peace and stability.