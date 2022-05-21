<!-- wp:image {"width":1057,"height":595} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/05\/bg-696x392.jpeg" alt="" width="1057" height="595"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD:<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Pakistan Afghanistan<\/a> Cooperation Forum (PACF) on Friday delivered humanitarian assistance including 80 tons of food and medicine to Afghanistan at the Torkham<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> border<\/a>.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The aid donated by Al Khidmat Foundation was handed <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">over by Pakistani<\/a> officials to the Afghan authorities at the Torkham border.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->